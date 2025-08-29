Pv Sindhu's journey in the BWF World Championships 2025 comes to an end as he loses against Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in quarterfinals. Sindhu secured an upset victory earlier against China's Wang Zhi Yi, but she failed to get over the quarterfinal mark. Sindhu lost the first game against Wardani but came back strong in the second game, dominating it. Although she competed hard in the last game, Wardani snatched momentum away and sealed the game in her favour. Sindhu lost the match 14-21, 21-13, 16-21. After her exit, Satwiksariraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the only surviving Indian shuttlers in the competition. BWF World Championships 2025: Dhruv Kapila–Tanisha Crasto’s Impressive Run Ends in Quarterfinals Following Loss to Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

PV Sindhu Crashes Out of BWF World Championship 2025

Heartbreak for Sindhu A historic QF and Sindhu gave her heart soul and blood out but Putri Kusuma Wardani wins Indonesias elusive medal after 10 years in WS by showing her mettle in the end This match is for the history books 14-21,21-13,16-21 pic.twitter.com/XfWu0ntGa4 — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) August 29, 2025

