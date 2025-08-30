Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have assured themselves of a medal at the BWF World Championships 2025 after defeating the Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in a men's doubles quarter-final in Paris on Saturday, August 30. The Indian star men's doubles pair produced a dominant performance to stun the world no 2 pair 21-12, 21-19 to book a spot in the semi-final, where they would be facing the Chinese duo of Li Yiu and Bo Yang Chen. This is a second BWF World Championships medal for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after they had bagged a bronze medal in the 2022 edition of the prestigious badminton tournament that was held in Tokyo. This was also a bit of redemption for Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had lost to the same pair back at the Paris Olympics 2024. PV Sindhu Crashes Out of BWF World Championship 2025, India's Ace Shuttler Loses to Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani in Quarter-Final Clash.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Assure Medal at BWF World Championships 2025

THEY DID IT! THEY FINALLY DID IT! 😍 🚨Breaking; A second World Championship medal for Satwik-Chirag 🇮🇳 🏸 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-12, 21-19 in one of t#Their best career performances 🔥#SatwikChirag pic.twitter.com/9Bgr4E2tYH — Incredible India 🇮🇳 (@incredibleindi0) August 30, 2025

