The sensational Indian national cricket team youngster Riyan Parag was born on November 10, 2001. Today, in 2025, Riyan Parag will be celebrating his 24th birthday. The Assam-born all-rounder has already achieved a lot at this tender age. Riyan Parag has been playing in the Indian Premier League since 2019, when he was just 17 years old. To date, he has played in every IPL edition since 2019, all for the same franchise, Rajasthan Royals. For RR, he has played in 84 matches, scoring 1566 runs, at a strike-rate of 141.84. Riyan Parag has also featured in nine T20Is and one ODI for Team India. ‘The King…’ Riyan Parag Lauds Former India Captain Virat Kohli As His Inspiration While Replying to a Fan’s Question on Instagram (See Post).

'Dynamic and Talented'

Happy Birthday to the dynamic and talented Riyan Parag! 🎂🥳✨ -May your journey continue to inspire and make India proud! 🌟🏏pic.twitter.com/RkcH0HJPQ0 — Avnish Aryan (@avnisharya123) November 10, 2025

'Happy Birthday'

'Champ'

Happy Birthday champ RIYAN PARAG. You deserved to be the captain of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026. 🥳🎉#IPL2026 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/RGXO1F0nj9 — Manish Sharma (@BlessedManish) November 10, 2025

'Pride of Assam'

Heartfelt birthday greetings to the pride of Assam, Shri Riyan Parag. Your determination and pursuit of excellence mirror the aspirations of a confident and progressive Assam. May Maa Kamakhya shower her divine blessings upon you with unending success, fulfilment, and glory in… pic.twitter.com/xDxVYea9GH — Dilip Saikia 🇮🇳 (@DilipSaikia4Bjp) November 10, 2025

'Very Happy Birthday'

'Happy Birthday Riyan Parag'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)