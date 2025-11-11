Former India national cricket team star player Robin Uthappa was born on November 11, 1985. Today, in 2025, Robin Uthappa will be celebrating his grand 40th birthday. As the retired Team India wicketkeeper turns 40, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have wished their ICC T20 World Cup 2007 winner. Robin Uthappa has played in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for the side, scoring 934 and 239 runs respectively. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has been a big name, representing various franchises since the inaugural 2008 edition till 2022, the year he announced his retirement. IPL 2025: Robin Uthappa Criticises Gujarat Titans After 20-Run Loss to Mumbai Indians, Says ‘GT Can’t Drop That Many Catches and Expect To Win a Championship’.

BCCI Wishes Robin Uthappa

2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup winner 🏆 Birthday wishes to former #TeamIndia batter Robin Uthappa 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/OnwnB5rnb9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2025

