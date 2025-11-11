One of the most promising cricketing talents in India, Sanju Samson, celebrates his birthday today (November 11). Born on November 11, 1994, Samson has featured in 16 ODIs and 51 T20Is for the India national cricket team between 2014 and 2025 as wicketkeeper-batter, and amassed 1505, including four hundreds and six half-centuries across formats. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and wished the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and Asia Cup 2025 winner a happy birthday on his special occasion. Fans can check BCCI's wish for Samson below. Sanju Samson to CSK! Talks Of Rajasthan Royals Star's Trade Move Ahead of IPL 2026 Reportedly Reignited As Chennai Super Kings Offer Key Cricketer in Exchange.

BCCI Wishes Sanju Samson

Winner of 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and 2025 Asia Cup 🏆 Here's wishing #TeamIndia wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson a very happy birthday 🎂🎉@IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/BS4xNcZKow — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)