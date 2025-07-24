HS Prannoy suffered defeat in the China Open 2025 round of 16 against Tien Chen Chou. HS Prannoy won the first round game 21-18, but after that, it was two crushing defeats, ruling him out of the tournament. The second game was a bit closer one, ending 15-21, but in the third one, it was 8-21. The 33-year-old ace Indian shuttler is now out of the China Open 2025, while the Taiwanese badminton player Chou Tien Chen qualifies for the quarter-final. PV Sindhu Beats Tomoka Miyazaki, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Advance at China Open 2025.

HS Prannoy Lost To Chou Tien Chen

HS Prannoy Lost To WR 6 & 6th Seed Chou Tien Chen In 3 Games 💔 🇮🇳 21-18 , 15-21 , 8-21 🇹🇼 Comeback Stronger Prannoy ❤️ #ChinaOpen2025 #ChinaOpenSuper1000 pic.twitter.com/IUiZIWM9xP — Badminton Media (@BadmintonMedia1) July 24, 2025

