Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in good form and will take on the Japanese duo of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in a men's doubles semifinal match at Denmark Open 2025 on Saturday, October 18. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi match is set to be played at Court 1 of the Arena Fyn in Odense, Denmark and it will start approximately at 6:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of this BWF Denmark Open 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website (subscription needed) or BWF's YouTube channel for free. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Advance to Denmark Open 2025 Semifinals, Lakshya Sen's Run Ends in Quarterfinals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi Denmark Open 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Victor Denmark Open S750 Schedule For Today [SF] pic.twitter.com/CftavyWi0F — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) October 18, 2025

