Lakshya Sen is set to take on Alex Lainer in a men's singles quarter-final in the Denmark Open 2025. The Lakshya Sen vs Alex Lainer Denmark Open 2025 match will be played at the Arena Fyn in Odense, Denmark and it is expected to start approximately at 7:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). However, there would be no live telecast available of the Lakshya Sen vs Alex Lainer match in India. But fans have not one but two online viewing options. JioHotstar users can watch the Lakshya Sen vs Alex Lainer live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fans can also watch the Lakshya Sen vs Alex Lainer live streaming online on BWF's YouTube channel. Lakshya Sen Advances to Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final; Indian Shuttler Defeats Defending Champion Anders Antonsen in Round of 16 Match.

Lakshya Sen vs Alex Lainer

It's getting tense in Odense! 🇮🇳 🇩🇰 Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen will be vying for a semi-final berth in the Denmark Open 2025 today! pic.twitter.com/tYT5ruYrRh — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 17, 2025

