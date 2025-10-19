Tanvi Sharma becomes the third Indian to win a World Junior Championships medal in the women's singles event as she wins silver in the BWF World Junior Championships 2025. Tanvi faced Thailand's Anyapat Phichitpreechasak in the final but despite a strong fight, she lost 7-15, 12-15 and ended with the second-placed finish. After Saina Nehwal in 2008, this is the first women's singles medal won by an Indian in women's singles event in World Junior Championships. Who is Tanvi Sharma? Know All About 16-Year-Old Indian Badminton Star Who Made it to the US Open 2025 Super 300 Final.

Tanvi Sharma Wins Silver Medal in BWF World Junior Championships 2025

SILVER FOR TANVI SHARMA AT THE JR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS The wait continues for the Jr World Champion as Tanvi Sharma lost to Anyapat 🇹🇭 7-15, 12-15 in the finals and won silver Nevertheless, she became the first Indian female to win a medal in 17 years pic.twitter.com/b4utoKSgLF — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 19, 2025

