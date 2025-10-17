Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the Indonesian duo of Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Rahmat Hidayat in a men's doubles quarter-final match at Denmark Open 2025 on Friday, October 17. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Rahmat Hidayat match is set to be played at Court 2 of the Arena Fyn in Odense, Denmark and it will start approximately at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of this BWF Denmark Open 2025 quarter-final due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Rahmat Hidayat live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website (subscription needed) or BWF's YouTube channel for free. Lakshya Sen Advances to Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final; Indian Shuttler Defeats Defending Champion Anders Antonsen in Round of 16 Match.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Rahmat Hidayat

It's getting tense in Odense! 🇮🇳 🇩🇰 Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen will be vying for a semi-final berth in the Denmark Open 2025 today! pic.twitter.com/tYT5ruYrRh — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 17, 2025

