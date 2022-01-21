With an eye on semi-finals berth HS Prannoy takes on Arnaud Merkle in the Syed Modi India International 2022 badminton tournament. The HS Prannoy vs Arnaud Merkle badminton match is expected to start after 02:30 pm IST at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium - 1. The live telecast of Syed Modi India International 2022 badminton tournament will be available on DD Sports. Fans can catch possible live streaming online on DD Sports YouTube channel (Prasar Bharati Sports)

🏸Today DD Sports will broadcast Syed Modi India International #Badminton Championship from 2PM onwards. pic.twitter.com/mkTd1CmXPC — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)