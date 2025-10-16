Chinese Taipei's Jhe-Huei Lee and Po-Hsuan Yang will lock horns against the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the Men's Doubles Round of 16 BWF Denmark Open 2025 Super 750 tournament on Thursday, October 16. The Jhe-Huei Lee and Po-Hsuan Yang vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Denmark Open 2025 badminton match is expected to begin at approximately 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) [After the previous game ends]. The men's doubles game will be played on Court 2 in Jyske Bank Arena. Denmark Open 2025 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. So, the Jhe-Huei Lee and Po-Hsuan Yang vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Denmark Open 2025 match might be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the BWF Denmark Open 2025 Super 750 tournament in India. The Jhe-Huei Lee and Po-Hsuan Yang vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Denmark Open 2025 match live streaming will be available on the BWF TV YouTube channel & the JioHotstar app and website. Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Storm Into Second Round of Denmark Open 2025.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in RO16

🔥 Grit and glory in Odense! 🇮🇳 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty bounce back from a set down to defeat Scotland’s Grimley twins 17-21, 21-11, 21-17 and storm into Round 2 of the #DenmarkOpen2025 💪🏸#SatChi #Badminton #TeamIndia #BWFWorldTour #SatwiksairajRankireddy… pic.twitter.com/t55oobTPum — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 16, 2025

