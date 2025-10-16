Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen will face Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the Round of 16 match in the ongoing Denmark Open 2025 event on Thursday, October 16. The Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen badminton clash match is expected to begin at 6:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Denmark Open 2025 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. So, the Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 match might be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the BWF Denmark Open 2025 Super 750 tournament in India. The Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen Denmark Open 2025 match live streaming will be available on the BWF TV YouTube channel & the JioHotstar app, and website. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: China Beats Indonesia To Clinch Suhandinata Cup for 15th Time; India, Japan Bag Bronze Medals.

Denmark Open 2025 Live Streaming

