Indian shuttler stunned World No. 2 and defending champion Anders Antonsen in the Round of 16 to book his place in the quarter-finals at the ongoing BWF Denmark Open 2025 on Thursday, October 16. The Indian shuttler thrashed the defending champion in straight sets, 21-13 and 21-14, to clinch victory in the men's singles category. During the game, the star Indian shuttler outplayed his opponent with aggressive gameplay and solid defence to silence Denmark's Anders Antonsen. Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Storm Into Second Round of Denmark Open 2025.

Lakshya Sen Advances to Denmark Open 2025 Quarter-Final

Lakshya Sen stuns the home favourite WR2🔥 A sensational straight-games win over World No.2 and defending champion Anders Antonsen 21-13, 21-14 to storm into the QFs at the #DenmarkOpenSuper750 🇮🇳 Flawless defence. Fearless attack. What a statement! 💪#LakshyaSen… https://t.co/ksC0kZt0A0pic.twitter.com/Dwy6FKhRW3 — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) October 16, 2025

