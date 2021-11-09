Indian ace badminton player PV Sindhu was conferred with the honourable Padma Bhushan award on Monday for her exemplary achievements in the field of sports. Meanwhile, former sports minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Sindhu and thanked her for the badminton bat that she gifted him. Rijiju also shared a video where the Indian shuttler could be seen teaching him how to wrap the racket handle grip.

Check Out Kiren Rijiju's Congratulatory Post for PV Sindhu:

Huge honour for sports fraternity as @Pvsindhu1 is conferred with Padma Bhushan Award for her achievements in sports for India. Congratulations !! Thank you Sindhu for gifting me top quality badminton rackets & also for teaching me how to wrap the racket handle grip !! pic.twitter.com/z3fxuqUr4g — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 8, 2021

