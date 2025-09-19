PV Sindhu will take on South Korea's An Se Young in a women's singles quarter-final match at China Masters 2025 on Friday, September 19. The PV Sindhu vs An Se Young match is set to be played at the Shenzhen Arena in Shenzhen, China and it is expected to start approximately at 11:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the China Masters 2025 tournament and fans can watch live badminton telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels. There are fans who would be on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch PV Sindhu vs An Se Young China Masters 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PV Sindhu Advances to Quarterfinals of China Masters 2025, Indian Shuttler Thrashes World No 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong by 21-15, 21-15 in Round of 16.

PV Sindhu in China Masters 2025 Quarter-Finals

Peep, peep, coming through ➡️🎺 Quarterfinals next for PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag after storming wins at the China Masters! pic.twitter.com/prfoxSWZMR — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)