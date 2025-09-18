India ace shuttler PV Sindhu has stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing China Masters 2025 event. The Indian star stunned world no. 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in straight sets in the round of 16 on Thursday, September 18. PV Sindhu was at her best and claimed 21-15, 21-15, booking her third quarterfinal spot of the year after the Indian Open and World Championships. The two-time Olympic medallist looked in full control over her Thailand opponent. She constantly troubled the world no. 6 with her attacking game, eventually winning the game. The victory will boost Sindhu's confidence. Lakshya Sen Knocked Out In First Round of China Masters 2025, Suffers 11-21,10-21 Defeat To Toma Popov.

PV Sindhu Advances to Quarterfinals of China Masters 2025

