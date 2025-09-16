In a one-sided match, which lasted less than 30 minutes, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu made quick work of her opponent Julie Jakobsen in their first round women's singles China Masters 2025 match. Sindhu dominated the first set, claiming it 21-5, while in the second set, Jakobsen put up a bit of a fight, but could only delay the inevitable, as the Indian badminton star clinched 21-10, thus notching up an easy win to breeze into the Round of 16. Sindhu will face a tough opponent in the women's singles Round of 16, taking on sixth seed in the China Masters Badminton 2025, Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Fall Short in Final, Lose to Chinese Pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang (Watch Video).

PV Sindhu Moves into the Round of 16

