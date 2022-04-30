PV Sindhu believes she was unfairly penalised against Akane Yamaguchi. The Indian shuttler was leading by a set and had a 14-11 advantage in the second. However, she was forced to give up her serve for taking too long to serve and was given a one-point penalty. This proved to be the turning point in the game as the Japanese came back to win and advance to the finals. Sindhu had to settle for a bronze.

The Incident

PV Sindhu's Reaction

PV Sindhu didn't hold back in her post-match interaction. "Totally unfair on the umpire's part," she says for asking her to hand over the serve to Akane Yamaguchi at 14-11 for apparent delay. #BAC2022 🎥 Badminton Asia Instagram #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/DKUUusL2s3 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 30, 2022

