India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action in the ongoing Super 750 Badminton tournament, China Master 2025, taking on Julie Jacobsen in the first round women's singles match on September 16. The PV Sindhu vs Julie Jacobsen China Masters Badminton 2025 women's singles will be played on Court 1 at Shenzhen Arena, and starts at 11:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the PV Sindhu vs Julie Jacobsen badminton clash live on the Star Sports Select TV channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Fall Short in Final, Lose to Chinese Pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang (Watch Video)

PV Sindhu vs Julie Jacobse, China Masters 2025 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)