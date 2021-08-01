Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. PV Sindhu achieved this feat by defeating China's He Bingjiao in straight games to win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and other politicians applauded the Indian shuttler.

Here Are Tweets:

