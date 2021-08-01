Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. PV Sindhu achieved this feat by defeating China's He Bingjiao in straight games to win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and other politicians applauded the Indian shuttler.

Here Are Tweets:

India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020 Very proud of you @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze, your 2nd Olympic medal and making India proud🇮🇳#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XImJ2oJNLb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! 🏸 You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 ! An Olympic medalist twice over! 🥉 India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning an Olympic #Bronze in Badminton today. She has created history by becoming the first women to win two Olympic medals. The country is proud of your achievement. Well done! #IndiaTodayAtOlympics pic.twitter.com/TkHoAmeL6F — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 1, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze 🥉in badminton at 🏸 #TokyoOlympics2020 and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win medals at two consecutive Olympics. #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/OZ9eT9kfcF — Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) August 1, 2021

What an incredible performance!!Congratulations on winning the Bronze Medal, @Pvsindhu1 You have made India proud, yet again. #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/ENyWelgqoG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 1, 2021

