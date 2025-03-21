In an unseen result, India's Sankar Muthuswamy Subramanian has managed to achieve the impossible and defeated world number 2 Anders Antonsen in their round of 16 tie in the ongoing Swiss Open 2025. In a contest, that lasted 66 minutes, Sankar ranked 64th in the world, defeated three-time world championships medalist 18-21,21-12,21-5 in a three-set match. Antonsen struggled in most parts of the contest with his poor shot-making and judgemental calls. Sankar will face France's Christo Popov in the quarterfinals. India’s Para Shuttler Sukant Kadam Becomes World No. 2 After Stellar Show at Spanish Para Badminton International.

Sankar Muthuswamy Stuns World Number 2 Anders Antonsen

This is HUGE folks 🎆 Sankar Muthuswamy STUNS WR 2 & 3-time World Championships medalist Anders Antonsen 🔥🔥🔥 Sankar, former Jr. WR 1 won 18-21, 21-12, 21-5 to advance into QF of Swiss Open (Super 300). #SwissOpen2025 pic.twitter.com/4EvcLAut1P — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)