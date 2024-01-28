This was the seventh women's Royal Rumble in WWE history, and it can be argued that the field was wide open and unpredictable than ever before. Bayley entered the match at No. 3 and eliminated Liv Morgan last to claim victory. Bayley was responsible for seven eliminations in all, including Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Maxxine Dupri, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton and Liv Morgan. With the win, Bayley can challenge IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Other WWE Superstars Wish Indian Fans “Happy Republic Day” on Social Media (Watch Video).

Bayley wins WWE Women's Royal Rumble 2024

