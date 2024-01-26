WWE has a huge fan base in India, with millions of fans tuning in for their weekly shows of RAW, Smackdown and now NXT. Sony Sports Network – the official broadcaster of WWE in India made a special video of many popular and favourite stars wishing the Indian fan base Happy Republic Days. Video included Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Moster Braun Strowman, ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, megastar LA Knight, NXT champion Ilja Draguniv, and NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria WWE will have a special event – Royal Rumble on the 28th of January 2024. David Warner Extends Greetings to India on Occasion of Republic Day 2024 (See Instagram Post).

Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Other WWE Superstars Wish Indian Fans “Happy Republic Day”

