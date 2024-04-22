The last five years have been historic for Air India, as the Tata company assumed management of the erstwhile flag carrier, transferring ownership of the airline from its "new" owner to its "old" one after fifty years. Due to changing circumstances, the old generation of the powerful airline is now saying goodbye to the sky. The airline has decommissioned the iconic Boeing 747 aeroplane. On April 22, the last Boeing 747s operated by Air India, formerly dubbed as the "queen of the skies," took off from Mumbai International Airport. The Airline shared a video of its last flight via its official X handle. At one stage, the aircraft served as the backbone of the carrier's flying operations and was utilised for lengthy international trips. The Economic Times reported that US company AerSale, a provider of aftermarket commercial jet engines and components, had acquired Air India's final four Boeing 747-400 aircraft. Air India’s New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft To Be Equipped With RTX Collins Aerospace’s Advanced Avionics Hardware Suite: Report.

Air India Bids Farewell to Last 'Queen of the Skies' Boeing 747

Today, we wave goodbye to the first of our last 'Queen of the Skies', the B747, departing Mumbai. Thank you for an era of majestic flights. We’ll miss your iconic presence. Credits - @CSMIA_Official#AirIndia #b747 #QueenOfTheSkies pic.twitter.com/W3M15eo5Nx — Air India (@airindia) April 22, 2024

