In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2023
Bhai DP badalne se Blue Tick chala jata hai
— Rohit Dubey (@RohitDubeyKVB) August 13, 2023
— Rohit Dubey (@RohitDubeyKVB) August 13, 2023
