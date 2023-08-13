The BCCI or Board of Control for Cricket in India lost its blue tick on X, formerly known as Twitter, after it changed DP to Tricolour on the platform. The BCCI set Tiranga as its profile pic on X after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to change their DPs to support Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of the Independence Day 2023. While some were wondering why the BCCI account was no more verified, some netizens pointed out that X removes blue tick from accounts that change their DPs. Since the BCCI, following PM Modi's request, changed its DP to Tricolour, it lost the blue tick, they added. For the unversed, after Elon Musk's $44 billion hostile takeover, Twitter made numerous significant changes to the microblogging site, most notably the introduction of the company's much desired "verified" blue ticks. As per Twitter’s new guidelines, the platform removes the ticks of its subscribed users if a Twitter Blue user changes their profile photo. However, after a quick round of review, the tick will be re-enabled as usual. Virat Kohli Loses Blue Tick on Twitter, Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Elon Musk's New Twitter Rule Implementation.

BCCI No More Verified on X After Changing Profile Pic to Tricolour

In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2023

Bhai DP badalne se Blue Tick chala jata hai — Rohit Dubey (@RohitDubeyKVB) August 13, 2023

Bhai DP badalne se Blue Tick chala jata hai — Rohit Dubey (@RohitDubeyKVB) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)