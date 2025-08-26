Continuing her good form from the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Bhavna Gogoi managed to win the gold in the 58 Kg Youth Category in the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 on Tuesday, August 26. Gogoi managed to lift a combined weight of 162 kg (i.e, 69 kg in snatch and 93 kg in clean and jerk), to end up ahead of other competitors, and win the top spot. The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 are taking place in Ahmedabad, which is Gogoi's maiden outing in the event; she hails from Assam. Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold Medal On Return, Secures Top Spot in 48 Kg Category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025.

Bhavna Gogoi Clinches Gold

