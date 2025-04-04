Chain Singh has made India proud on the grand stage as the star shooter wins the bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's category at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Argentina. The senior army man Chain Singh also opened India's medal account in the ISSF World Cup tournament. Chain Singh ended his tally with 443.7 to script history for India. ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025: Varun Tomar Finishes Fifth, Ravinder Singh Sixth Spot in Men’s Air Pistol.

Chain Singh Wins Bronze Medal for India

