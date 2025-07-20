Kamran Akmal is known for his hard-hitting batting, but is also infamous for his wicketkeeping skills, which saw the wicket-keeper recreate a moment from 2008 in 2025. Akmal missed a simple stumping in England Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Championship of Legends 2025 off Shoaib Malik's bowling, which was similar to his missed stumping during the India vs Pakistan 2008 ODI match, recreating the incident from 17 years before, with the same bowler but with a different opponent and in a different format. Check out the video collage of Kamran Akmal's missed stumpings 17 years apart below. India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Called Off After Indian Players Withdraw, Organisers Say ‘We Ended Up Hurting the Feelings of Many’

History Repeats Itself

Most Consistent Player in the history of Cricket https://t.co/P5O6kVYmuR pic.twitter.com/0ejsDlf6jN — Babar Khan (@Babaristic) July 19, 2025

