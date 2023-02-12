The India Women vs Pakistan Women match in ICC Women's T20 World Cup has went down to the wire as India currently chase a good total put up by Pakistan on a tricky wicket. India got off to a steady start and scored 49 runs in 7 overs by losing only one wicket. Amidst this, a bizarre incident in the 8th over saw Pakistan bowler Nida Dar bowl a 7-ball over during the 8th over and seven runs taken off it with the 7th delivery going for a boundary. The umpires on-field failed to notice the discrepancy and allowed the 7-ball over to get completed. Shocked fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on the incident.

'7-Ball Over?

Fans Shocked

7 ball over with the 7th going for 4? Is that right? — 🗡️Charles Dagnall 🗡️ (@CharlesDagnall) February 12, 2023

Umpire Fails to Notice Extra Delivery

'Umpires Favouring India'

Every time India play Pakistan in a World Cup match the umpires ALWAYS favour India. Today Pakistan had to bowl a 7 ball over. And the extra ball went for 4 runs. Crazy stuff🤷‍♂️ #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/yICI221IQS — Haroon (@hazharoon) February 12, 2023

Commentators Spotted the 7-Ball Over

So, there was a 7-ball over as the commentators spotted & both umpires got it wrong from Ball #4 which they thought was Ball #3. The 7th ball was then hit for a 4. Pakistan would hope it doesn't come to haunt them back either with the result today, or the NRR later. — Jeet Vachharajani (Women's Cricket) (@Jeetv27WC) February 12, 2023

