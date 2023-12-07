Pakistan players were heard having a hilarious chat about an outing during Day 2 of their warm-up match against Australia Prime Minister's XI. The stump mic captured the conversation between the players wherein they could be heard planning for a trip. Captain Shan Masood said, "Hum time se ready ho jayenge," and Sarfaraz Ahmed responded, "Aap time pe aa jana, udhar aap log 3 log honge na?" The Pakistan skipper asked, "Kaun?" and reportedly Babar Azam was heard breaking out in laughter! The stump mic conversation has gone viral on social media. Cricket Australia Issues Apology for Racist Term Displayed on Scoreboard During Pakistan’s Warm-Up Test Against Prime Minister’s XI.

Watch Video Here:

Yay Ghumnay ka plan pitch pr kr rahay , Bobby 😭😂#PAKvAUS | #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/B1cqM61COY — Ying u (@yingu121) December 7, 2023

