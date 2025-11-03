Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill engaged in a fun banter over their handbags during the IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series. The India National Cricket Team is currently on the tour of Australia, where the Men in Blue are taking on the Aussies in a five-match T20I series, which at the moment is levelled 1-1. In a couple of videos, the Indian teammates were seen having a fun banter. Abhishek Sharma, in one of the viral videos, was seen writing 'LV' on his handbag, jokingly labelling it to be from Louis Vuitton. After Abhishek Sharma wrote the initials 'LV' on his bag with a black pen, Arshdeep Singh approached him and asked if it was a brand collaboration. Abhishek Sharma responded, "ek aur artist aaya hai bada tagda!" (Another top artist has come up) and showed another similar handbag, which had the name of 'Hermes', another popular brand, on it. In another video, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh were seen teasing Abhishek Sharma for his 'LV' bag, stating that it was a 'limitation edition' bag which had many limitations. 'Diwali To Aa Gayi, Pataake Kaha Hai?' Arshdeep Singh Shares Funny Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma Writes 'LV' on Handbag

Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh were teasing Shubman Gill about his LV limited edition bag in his absence 😂 Abhishek 🗣️ "Shubman na dekh, ek aur artist aaya hai bada tagda!" pic.twitter.com/GA12n7DgbI — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) November 3, 2025

Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill Tease Abhishek Sharma

Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh making fun of Abhishek Sharma's bag 🛍️😂 pic.twitter.com/mUbH5SEetL — Shubman 🤍 (@_77Foreverr_) October 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)