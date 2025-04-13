Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) explosive opener Abhishek Sharma was awarded the Man of the Match for his match-winning 141 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Abhishek Sharma played a memorable knock of 141 off 55 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and 10 sixes at a booming strike rate of over 250 while chasing 246 runs. Abhishek's powerful knock helped the Pat Cummins-led side to register a dominant victory by eight wickets. The Hyderabad-based franchise also completed the second-highest run chase in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma Shatters Records: Here's the List of Achievements Of Star Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Following 141-Run Match-Winning Knock in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match in Hyderabad.

A Record-Shattering Performance by Abhishek Sharma

A knock to remember, a night to own 🫡 Abhishek Sharma is undoubtedly the Player of the Match in #SRHvPBKS for his record-shattering performance 🧡 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/RTe7RlXDRq#TATAIPL | @IamAbhiSharma4 pic.twitter.com/BQzQnYTMoa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2025

