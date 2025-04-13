Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) completed the second-highest run chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 history. The Pat Cummins-led SRH crushed the Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Batting first, Punjab Kings hammered 245-6 in 20 overs after skipper Shreyas Iyer played a superb innings of 82 runs off 32 deliveries. While chasing 246 runs, Sunrisers openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma thrashed the strong bowling attack of the visitors. The duo stitched a match-winning opening stand of 171 runs. Travis Head scored a blistering fifty and departed after scoring 66 runs. PBKS vs SRH IPL 2025 Funny Memes Go Viral: Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head’s Batting Carnage Floor Orange Army As They Celebrate Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Big Win.

However, it was Abhishek Sharma's show which stole the limelight. The rising sensation showcased his class with the bat. Sharma hammered 141 runs off 55 balls with the help of 14 fours and 10 sixes at an explosive strike rate of 256.36. Abhishek Sharma's maiden century in the IPL helped the Hyderabad-based franchise to register a dominating and crucial win. Here is the list of records Abhishek Sharma achieved during his sensational innings against the Punjab-based franchise in the IPL 2025.

Records Achieved by Abhishek Sharma During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

10 sixes by Abhishek Sharma is the most hits by a Sunrisers Hyderabad player in an IPL inning. Abhishek Sharma's 141-run knock was the third-highest individual score in the IPL after Brendon McCullum's (158*) and Chris Gayle's (175*). Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score by an SRH batter in the IPL, going past David Warner's 126 runs. Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the IPL tournament. The previous best was 132* runs by KL Rahul. The left-handed batter slammed the second-fastest century for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL event. Abhishek hammered a 40-ball century during the match against PBKS in IPL 2025. The aggressive batter has recorded the third-fastest fifty for SRH. Abhishek notched up a fiery half-century in 19 balls against PBKS. Abhishek Sharma slammed the sixth fastest hundred (by balls faced). Kavya Maran Hugs Abhishek Sharma’s Parents After Opening Batsman Smashes Century During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (See Pic). Abhishek Sharma now holds the record for the highest IPL score while chasing. He went past Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 124-run knock against the Chennai Super Kings in 2024. His 10 sixes against Punjab Kings were the second highest in an IPL innings by an Indian batter. Ahead of him is Murli Vijay, who smashed 11 maximums against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010. Abhishek Sharma now holds the highest individual score by an Indian batter in a T20 innings.

