Adam Hose Cricket Injury Video: English cricketer Adam Hose suffered a gruesome leg injury while fielding during the Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets clash in The Hundred 2025 cricket tournament. The horrific incident occurred when the 32-year-old Adam Hose attempted to stop a boundary, but an awkward fall left him in visible pain, forcing the medical team to rush onto the field. Adam Hose has reportedly suffered from a serious ankle injury. Play was halted as concerned teammates and fans watched in distress. The scary injury video has since gone viral, sparking discussions on player safety and the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Watch Adam Hose Cricket Injury Video:

Adam hose injury while fielding in 100 tournament.Considered one of the terrifying onfield injuries in cricket pic.twitter.com/ZGGA1A52VD — Special Chai (@Think01King) August 16, 2025

