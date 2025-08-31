Northern Superchargers clinched their maiden The Hundred Women's title after thrashing the Southern Brave by seven wickets in the 2025 edition final at the iconic Lord's in London on Sunday, August 31. Talking about the match, Southern Brave made 115-6 in 100 deliveries after Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (25), Sophie Devine (23), and Freya Kamp (26) added valuable runs. With the ball, Kate Cross and Annabel Sutherland took two wickets apiece for the Northern Superchargers. In response, Phoebe Litchfield (26), Annabel Sutherland (28*), and Nicola Carey (35*) played crucial knocks to help the Northern Supercharges chase down the 116-run target in 88 deliveries. Who is Davina Perrin? Know All About 18-Year-Old England Sensation Who Smashed Fastest Century in The Women’s Hundred During Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Eliminator Match.

Northern Superchargers Win The Hundred Women’s 2025 Edition

