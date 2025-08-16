Adam Hose suffered a horrific injury while fielding during the Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets in The Hundred at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 16. This happened in the first innings of the match with 20 balls remaining when Southern Brave were batting, when Michael Bracewell struck a delivery from David Willey towards the midwicket fence. Adam Hose, who was fielding in that region, attempted to stop the ball from reaching the boundary and it was then that he slipped and suffered the nasty leg injury, seemingly dislocating his ankle. The players left the field after Adam Hose's injury and the Trent Rockets' player was soon carried off the field. The Hundred posted a message for Adam Hose on their social media. Tom Alsop Leaves Field With Bloodied Nose After a Jamie Overton Delivery Hits His Helmet During London Spirit vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Adam Hose's Horrific Injury:

Adam hose injury while fielding in 100 tournament.Considered one of the terrifying onfield injuries in cricket pic.twitter.com/ZGGA1A52VD — Special Chai (@Think01King) August 16, 2025

The Hundred Wishes Adam Hose Speedy Recovery

We wish Adam Hose a speedy recovery after an injury to his leg in the field. 💛 #TheHundred — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)