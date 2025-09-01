The Oval Invincibles produced a stellar performance to win The Hundred 2025 men's competition, beating Trent Rockets by 26 runs in the final at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 31. With this victory, the Sam Billings-led Oval Invincibles continued to stamp their authority on the competition as they clinched their third consecutive title. Batting, Oval Invincibles scored 168/5 with Will Jacks being the top-scorer with 72 runs and Jordan Cox starring with 40 off 28 balls. Marcus Stoinis took two wickets for the Trent Rockets and was their best bowler. In response, Trent Rockets were restricted to 142/8 despite Marcus Stoinis' 38-ball 64. With the ball, it was Nathan Sowter who stood out by taking three wickets (3/25). Oval Invincibles Northern Superchargers Win The Hundred 2025 Women's Edition; NS-W Clinch Their Maiden Title After Defeating Southern Brave by Seven Wickets.

Oval Invincibles Win The Hundred 2025 Men's Competition

