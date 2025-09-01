Annabel Sutherland's shocking reaction went viral after the bails did not dislodge despite the ball hitting the stumps, during the Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave The Hundred 2025 women's final at Lord's in London on Sunday, August 31. Lauren Bell thought she got the wicket of Northern Superchargers' Annabel Sutherland when she beat the Australian all-rounder's bat and the ball hit the stumps. The ball struck the off-stump, but luckily for Annabel Sutherland, the bails did not dislodge, which meant that she was safe. Lauren Bell and the Southern Brave players were off to a celebration and in an instant, they realised that the bails did not dislodge and the disappointment was evident from their reactions. Annabel Sutherland was also pretty shocked and her facial expression made it pretty evident. Northern Superchargers won The Hundred 2025 women's title with Annabel Sutherland hitting the winning runs. Northern Superchargers Win The Hundred 2025 Women's Edition; NS-W Clinch Their Maiden Title After Defeating Southern Brave by Seven Wickets.

Watch Annabel Sutherland's Shocking Reaction as Bails Don't Dislodge Despite Ball Hitting the Stumps:

OH NO! 😳 Lauren Bell hits the stumps, but the bails stay on, meaning Annabel Sutherland is NOT OUT! ❌#TheHundredFinal pic.twitter.com/lzecZFH9bg — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 31, 2025

