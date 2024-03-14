In the final of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs which was a tough fighting battle for both teams. Shreyas Iyer with the other teammates came onto the field and danced. Iyer didn't come out to the field as he decided to sit out because of a stiff back issue. Shreyas Iyer in the first innings failed to score many runs but in the second innings, he played a crucial innings of 95 runs and fell short of his hundred. Iyer's presence at the IPL 2024 is sceptical. Shreyas Iyer Sits Out of Field for Second Consecutive Day Due to Back Spasm During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final.

Watch Video Here

I recorded Shreyas iyer dancing after winning Ranji Trophy final! Wowwwwww😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dyyclpveng— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) March 14, 2024

