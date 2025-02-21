In the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B, Afghanistan national cricket team will take on South Africa cricket team. Afghanistan lost the practice match before the Champions Trophy 2025 while South Africa played a tri-nation match before the mega event. In playing XI sides South Africa will welcome Kagiso Rabada while Heinrich Klaasen will miss the game. Entering the match behind some heartbreaking loses, both sides will look to kickstart the campaign on positive note. Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs SA CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC CT 2025 Toss Report

Afghanistan lock horns with South Africa in their first-ever #ChampionsTrophy contest 👊 Temba Bavuma wins the toss and opts to bat first 🪙 LIVE UPDATES ⬇️https://t.co/2uWFh6NxTk — ICC (@ICC) February 21, 2025

