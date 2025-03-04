Team India are set to face Australia in the much-awaited semi-final clash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The much-awaited semi-final between two cricketing giants will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 4. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video on their Instagram handle. The video was of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final moment when Australian player Travis Head took a crucial catch of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit's dismissal helped Australia to put the brakes on Indian scoring, which helped them to bundle out the Men in Blue for 240 runs. Travis Head's match-winning century helped Australia to win the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad. IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Few India vs Australia Encounters Across Formats.

Travis Head's Crucial Catch of Rohit Sharma Help Australia Lift ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Title

