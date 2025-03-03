India national cricket team have a golden chance to serve a perfect cold revenge on March 4, when they face Australia national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final game at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Men in Blue had lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia in Ahmedabad, and a win here would let them eliminate Australia out of the eight-nation tournament. India vs Australia ICC CT 2025 semi-final match has its contenders India seal a berth up till here after topping Group A, while Australia were placed second in Group B. India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

The two sides have enjoyed an age-old rivalry, which spans around all the official formats of international cricket. They have clashed in multiple bi-laterals, Test series, some Tri-nation series, and also in multiple ICC events, including various knock-outs like semi-finals and finals in the past. The two cricketing heavyweights have encountered in many deciders before this, some notable ones being the 2023 ODI World Final, 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final, 2011 ODI World Cup Quarter-final, 2003 ODI World Cup Final, and many more.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record

India and Australia have faced each other 151 times in One-Day Internationals. Out of these, the Men in Blue have secured 57 victories, whereas Australia have emerged victorious on 84 occasions. Ten matches between the two nations ended without a result. Both countries have played 32 T20Is till now. Out of these 32 games, India have won 20 matches, whereas Australia have come out victorious on 11 occasions. Only one match yielded no result.

India vs Australia Recent Results

In Tests: Border Gavaskar Trophy (2024-25), Australia

India and Australia memorably clashed in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 that look place in Australia. India got off to a spectacular start by winning the first Test in Perth but suffered defeats in the next three out of four games to eventually lose the five-match affair 1-3.

Here are IND vs AUS Results in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25:

India vs Australia 1st Test, Perth: India won by 295 runs.

India vs Australia 1st Test, Adelaide: Australia won by 10 wickets.

India vs Australia 1st Test, Brisbane: Match drawn.

India vs Australia 1st Test, Melbourne: Australia won by 184 runs.

India vs Australia 1st Test, Sydney: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

In T20Is: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, USA

The eventual champions Indian cricket team had to face Australia in the super-eights of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. In the match, India batted first and posted a mammoth total of 205/5. Captain Rohit Sharma hit a furious 92. In return, Australia could manage only 181/7. David Warner with his 76-run knock was the lone warrior. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets in the game. India later won the tournament after beating South Africa in the finale.

In ODIs: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India

It's always been a better ground in the ODI format of the game in this rivalry. Aussie captain Pat Cummins had said about silencing the huge Ahmedabad crowd prior to the game, and after winning the match, the crowd was pushed to silence. India, playing as the host nation, had reached the final of the ODI World Cup after 12 years. They had the chance to win it and were the favourites. After all, they were the only invincible side to win all their games of the tournament till the finale, including the league phase match against Australia.

The destiny was however something else. India batted first and managed only 240 runs. Much for the fight from KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The total was still defendable, but Travis Head with his 137-run massive score, made the scenario easy, helping Australia chase in just 43 overs, with six wickets still left.

