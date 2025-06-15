Aiden Markram was spotted drinking a glass of beer with a fan by his side after South Africa won the ICC WTC 2025 (World Test Championship) title, beating Australia by five wickets in the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14. The right-hander was the man of the moment for the Proteas as his century helped South Africa end their 27-year title drought, winning the World Test Championship for the very first time. During South Africa's celebrations, the camera showed him having beer with a fan and later on, he opened up on the moment, revealing that the fan was actually one of his friends from school. "That was one of my mates from school," Aiden Markram said, adding, "He wanted me to come over and I said, ‘Flip man, I can’t, it’s too busy, it’s chaos. And then he was like, Well, here’s a beer. And I was like, OK, I’m in. So, I’ve had my first one for today and I’m pretty sure there’ll be a few more." South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy Since 1998.

Aiden Markram Enjoys Beer With School Friend

