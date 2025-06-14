South Africa win the ICC World Test championship 2023-25 title as they defeat Australia by six wickets in the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14, 2025. This is their first ICC title victory since 1998. The Proteas have made it to several ICC finals before but this time they were able to close it down. The key role in the victory was played by Aiden Markram, who scored a sensational century in the second innings while chasing a big total of 282 runs. Credits also go to Temba Bavuma, who had a very successful cycle with the bat and really took some brave decisions as captain leading South Africa to the historic win. In the ICC WTC final, it seemed at one point of time that Australia have got the edge and they will seal the victory, but Markram and Bavuma showed grit and resilience to take the game back in their favour and clinch a stunning five-wicket victory. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma Holding Mace Will Lift Test Cricket Again in South Africa, Says Graeme Smith.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Although the decision raised eyebrows given it was big final, South Africa backed the decision given the overcast conditions. Kagiso Rabada lived up to the expectations of Temba Bavuma scalping a five-wicket haul and alongside Marco Jansen who scalped three wickets, South Africa bowled out Australia for 212. It was Steve Smith and Beau Webster who were the only one who could put up a resistance scoring half-centuries. In response, Australia did well with the ball as well as Pat Cummins took a six-wicket haul and with support from Mitchell Starc, who opened up the from the top, Australia also bowled out South Africa for only 138, taking a lead of 74 runs. Steve Smith Drops Temba Bavuma's Catch During ICC WTC 2025 Final on June 13, Exactly 26 Years After Herschelle Gibbs Spilled Steve Waugh's Catch in 1999 Cricket World Cup.

It was in the second innings, when the effects of the toss decision really started to show. The pitch was still lively when Australia started their second innings and Kagiso Rabada stepped up once again, this time with Lungi Ngidi. The duo scalped four and three wickets respectively pushing them down to 73/7 at one point on time. But Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who scored a brilliant half-century, took the total to 207, giving Australia a target of 282 runs. Defending it, Australia dismissed Ryan Rickelton early but the Starc-Hazlewood partnership already showed that the conditions were easing up. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma stitched a partnership of 147 runs and powered South Africa into a winning position. Markram (136) scored a sensational century and stayed there till the end, almost taking the Proteas to the win. Tristan Stubbs and later David Bedingham with Kyle Verreynne supported him to make sure South Africa go over the finishing line and ensure a historic victory.

