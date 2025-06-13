South Africa national cricket team opener Aiden Markram hammered his eighth Test century. The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the third day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against the Australia national cricket team at Lord's. Aiden Markram's fighting century came when South Africa were chasing a competitive 282-run target against the Baggy Green. The 30-year-old achieved his century in 156 deliveries. Steve Smith Suffers Compound Dislocation of Right Little Finger During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final, Taken to Hospital for Further Treatment.

Superb Knock from Aiden Markram

Ultimate knock in the Ultimate Test 💯 Aiden Markram brings in all his class and experience on the biggest stage 🫡 Follow the #WTC25 Final action LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/pQ7yVBzaQL pic.twitter.com/QLh0D2md33 — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2025

