Steve Smith has been revealed to have suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger during the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final on Friday, June 13. On Day 3 of the match, Steve Smith, who was standing in close while wearing a helmet at first slip, was caught by surprise by a delivery after Temba Bavuma edged it and he dropped the catch. To make matters worse for Australia, he seemed to be in great pain and left the field in quick time. It was later confirmed that Steve Smith suffered a dislocation of his finger. "He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to hospital for x-rays and further treatment," a statement by Australia read. Steve Smith Leaves the Field After He Suffers Injury While Attempting Temba Bavuma’s Catch During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Steve Smith Suffers Compound Dislocation of Right Little Finger

Bad news for Australia's Steve Smith who has a compound dislocation of his right little finger.#WTC25 https://t.co/odWWfEBUQX — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)