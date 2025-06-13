Virat Kohli's old tweet on Aiden Markram has gone viral after the South African batter's special century in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final on Friday, June 13. The right-hander showed a lot of composure and resolve as he took on the Australia National Cricket Team bowlers and stood tall in one of the grandest stages of his career with a stellar century in front of a packed Lord's Cricket Ground. In 2018, Virat Kohli had tweeted, 'Aiden Markram is a delight to watch!' and after the South African batter's century, this tweet resurfaced with fans sharing their reactions to the same. This was the eighth Test century of Aiden Markram's career and he surely would not have asked for a bigger stage to get to the three-figure mark. Aiden Markram Hits His Eighth Test Century, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final 2025 at Lord's.

Virat Kohli's 2018 Tweet on Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram is a delight to watch! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2018

'Well Said King'

'Bro is Ahead of Time'

Bro is ahead of time https://t.co/63O6ocVHuY pic.twitter.com/fBH3ph6gTL — Virat de Villiers (@imVKohli83) June 13, 2025

'Game Recognises Game'

'Virat Kohli Long Back Was Right'

Virat Kohli Long Back was Right. Aiden Markram is extraordinary to watch his cover drive. Well played 💯 at4th innings at lord's History created by champion player currently for South Africa in All Formats#WtcFinal2025 #WTC2025Final This Knock deserved Huge Appreciation 👏🐐🔥 https://t.co/Du2h5o2Ixh pic.twitter.com/xVCuO7LleI — Srinivas Mallya🇮🇳 (@SrinivasMallya2) June 13, 2025

'Can Never Be Wrong in Identifying Talent'

Can never be wrong in identifying talent 🤍 https://t.co/7TyGLHlagL pic.twitter.com/zrDt0yKcfb — Mohith (@TarriPohalover) June 13, 2025

'You Predicted Right Virat Anna'

Indeed!

Aiden Markram is indeed a delight to watch. My man predicted it back in 2018 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/4CHv3umAuB pic.twitter.com/f7a2V9OVTJ — Avinash (@imavinashvk) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)