Ajinkya Rahane has been in some form of late. The Chennai Super Kings' batter seems to have reinvented his career, especially in the IPL, after playing a class 60-run knock and followed it up with a 19-ball 31. The right-hander, much like he did at Wankhede Stadium a few days ago, played some eye-catch strokes, one of which included a six over cover off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. Although he could not convert his knock into a big score, netizens were impressed with that performance. Check out some reactions by the Twitterati on Rahane's knock. Mind Games! Ravi Ashwin Completes Bowling Action But Refrains From Delivering Ball, Ajinkya Rahane Backs Away Next Delivery During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

'Ajinkya Rahane 2.0'

"Chennai Super Kings" Ashwin thinks he is mastermind Hold on sir He is "Ajinkya Rahane" 2.0 🔥💛#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/pF6A6jGa1x — Sir Anthoni (@imAnthoni_) April 12, 2023

'Fantastic'

Fantastic knock from Ajinkya Rahane 2.0. Really looking solid against both spin and pace. Good chance that it could have been umpire's call but still didn't review. A true team man.🙌 — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) April 12, 2023

Rahane 2.0

'Elegant and Eye-Pleasing'

Ajinkya Rahane looks elegant and eye pleasing when he bats the way he is batting for #CSK. — Jitendra Singh (J) (@jsherenow) April 12, 2023

'Rebirth of Ajinkya Rahane'

Are we seeing the rebirth of Ajinkya Rahane in #IPL2023 #CSKvRR 2020 - 14.1 avg 105.6 SR 2021 - 8 avg 100 SR 2022 - 19 avg 103.9 SR 2023 * - 46 avg 200 SR * before todays game That is some progression for someone at the tail end of his career — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) April 12, 2023

