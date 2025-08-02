Indian speedster Akash Deep gave a controversial send-off to England opener Ben Duckett during Day 2 of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval. The incident went viral in no time when Deep dismissed Duckett on the fourth ball of the 13th over of England's first innings. After taking his wicket, the right-arm seamer put his arm around Duckett. His gesture didn't go well, as several cricket pundits slammed Akash Deep for his act. However, on Day 3 of the fifth Test, both players hugged it out during the morning session. The clip of the heartwarming moment between Akash Deep and Ben Duckett has gone viral on social media. ‘Probably Yeah…’ Ricky Ponting Admits He Would Have Punched Akash Deep if Indian Bowler Gave Him Send-Off Like Ben Duckett in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Akashdeep X Ben Duckett🤝🤣at this point Akashdeep just bullying Ben Duckett, Akashdeep can bowl, bat what Ben Duckett can?🤣#benduckett #Akashdeep#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/WpvUhrujxe — Pawan Mathur (@ImMathur03) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)